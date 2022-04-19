Advertisement

Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington

Veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and other conflicts visited the memorials in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After two years of groundings from the coronavirus pandemic, it was wheels up Tuesday for a group of veterans from Iowa.

The honor flight carried 89 veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea and other conflicts.

For Vietnam veteran Randy Heubner, he still carries the trauma of war six decades later.

“Flashbacks, memories, bitterness,” said Heubner, “You know, that anger which I’d love to get over sometime. I still live with anger. Shouldn’t be that way.”

For fellow Vietnam veteran Carl Williams, the day was bittersweet.

“It brings up every possible memory of relationships that I had,” said Williams, “Without going into detail, I lost some friends.”

The day’s oldest honoree, 97-year-old Earl Hendrick who fought in World War II, said it’s a day for honoring the living, and remembering those who never made it home.

“I guess I’m the oldest one here today, but I do enjoy it” said Hendrick.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defay, 33, faces 16 charges total in the murder of Samantha Swan.
Shocking testimony day one of Carl Defay murder trial
Rockford police end an hour long stand off with subject after peaceful surrender
Father of barricaded subject speaks about son’s health
Motorcyclist fatal crash
Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash
A wanted man from Illinois has been captured by Massachusetts State Police following a chase...
Wanted suspect in custody after police chase, standoff on Mass Pike
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered after Defay denies intentions, according to detectives

Latest News

In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
LIVE: Biden to announce $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert
NeNe Leakes appears at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on...
NeNe Leakes sues, saying racism accepted on ‘Real Housewives’
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm holdout
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service