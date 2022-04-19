Teenage suspect in custody, 84-year-old man found dead in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old is in juvenile detention Tuesday after being arrested in connection with a shooting.

Jamie P. Garcia, 84, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home Monday morning in the 2000 block of Hickory Hills Road in Sterling.

Around 9 a.m. Monday Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office took a 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired with a possible victim.

Deputies say the caller reported a 16-year-old family member had left the residence on foot while armed with a shotgun and was a possible suspect in the shooting.

Garcia is scheduled for autopsy Tuesday in Rockford.

Deputies found the teenager in the 2000 block of Ridge Road and took them into custody. A shotgun was recovered along the route deputies suspect the juvenile used to run away.

The juvenile is being held at Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center pending court proceedings.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Whiteside County Sheriffs Office at (815) 772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867

Around 4 p.m. Monday night the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a death in rural Whiteside County.

Sheriff John F. Booker says more information is expected to be released sometime Tuesday.

Whiteside County deputies dispatched to a residence just after 11:30 a.m. Monday in north of Sterling. Deputies were following up on a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting.

Deputies say there is no danger to the community regarding this incident. Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.