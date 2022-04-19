Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building

A mother and her two toddlers were rescued after their apartment building caught fire. (SOURCE: INDIANAPOLIS METRO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dramatic video captured officers in Indiana rescuing a mother and her two toddlers from an apartment fire.

The rescue happened in the early hours of April 11.

A mother was trapped on the second floor along with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old.

Three officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rushed to the back of the building, where the mother dropped her children down to the officers.

She jumped down after them.

Authorities say the flames started when a candle was knocked over by a resident, setting a blanket on fire.

One person was slightly injured, with 20 people in the apartment complex being displaced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway Sunday afternoon for an alleged robbery at the Walgreens off East...
Police looking for suspect in Walgreens armed robbery
George A. Buss Mugshot
Lincoln impersonator pleads guilty to child pornography charge
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Police generic
14-year-old arrested in connection with armed carjacking at Schnuck’s
death investigation
Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

Latest News

Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Police rescued a mother and her children from a burning apartment building.
VIDEO: Indiana officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building
A home is more than four walls but Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity says four walls is a good...
All skill levels help build at Rockford’s Habitat worksite
A healthy dose of rain's on the way this week and into the weekend.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/18/2022