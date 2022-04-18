Will Rockford see another coronavirus surge?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline braces itself as wind of another surge in coronavirus cases follows a weekend of holiday celebrations.

Medical facilities in the region are gearing up for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases after many families spent the recent holidays and spring break in large gatherings without mask mandates.

The last big COVID surge hit the area in January, right after families celebrated Christmas and New Years. Now, the next spike could follow gatherings for Easter and Spring Break 2022.

Stephenson County Public Health Administrator Dr. Craig Beintema says our last two COVID spikes occurred after major holidays. He says the best way to prevent a surge is to take action before it takes hold of you.

“Let’s keep up the vigilance, let’s keep up the being aware of what’s around us, what can happen,” he told 23 news.

In fact, Dr. Stephen Bartlett, chief medical officer at OSF Saint Anthony says we could get an idea of how the Stateline will react by paying attention to the east coast.

“We have tended to lag what is happening with COVID infections by about 30 days, and right now on the east coast there is a big surge of BA-2 cases going on,” Bartlett said.

This variant, BA-2, is more contagious, but is resulting in fewer hospitalizations.

“They are mostly resulting in impact on employee attendance at work, people being sick at home,” said Bartlett.

But, UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof says that’s because omicron is so contagious, and a lot of people contracted it so their immunity to the disease might still be active.

“What we’re hoping is that with vaccination and boosting as well as folks recently infected with omicron that we won’t see the huge spike in hospitalizations,” said Pothof.

These experts say the only way to reach herd immunity is to get 80% of the population vaccinated, which is a race against the clock.

