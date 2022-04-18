Summer line-up for movies in Davis Park announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family favorite event is returning to Davis Park this summer.

Friday Night Flix are back the first Friday of each month in June, July, and August. The free event features large screen movies shown on the North Lawn of Davis Park.

Moviegoers will see complimentary samples of snacks and beverages at each event courtesy of Frito Lay and Pepsi in the 815 and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets early to reserve their spot.

Davis Park opens at 7p.m. for each event with each movie showing at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase and moviegoers are also welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The 2022 Friday Night Flix line-up includes:

June 3 – “Sing 2″ presented by the Rockford IceHogs

July 1 – “A League of Their Own” 30th Anniversary Screening presented by International Women’s Baseball Center

August 5 – “Encanto” presented by State Representative Maurice West

Cancelations due to inclement weather will be made no later than 2p.m. on the Friday Night Flix Facebook page the day of the event.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.