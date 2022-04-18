Trips still planned as gas prices float around $4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are the high gas prices enough to detour American motorists from day-trips and vacations?

Experts say that is unlikely, but the price of fuel may bounce back if demand keeps rising during the supply squeeze.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA, the Auto Club Group. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”

Drivers in Rockford are paying an average $4.20 per gallon Monday while the national average has fallen to $4.08.

How long will these prices last?

The war in Ukraine and fear of less Russian oil entering the market have caused the price of crude to slink above $100 a barrel as the stock market opens for the week.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories increased by 9.4 million barrels from the previous week to reach 421.8 million barrels total.

Despite reports of increased inventory, crude oil prices jumped last week as the European Union announced they are drafting plans to ban Russian oil imports, a move that could tighten global supply as member countries look for new sources for crude oil in an already tight market.

Additionally, the most recent Oil Market Report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that Russian oil output will shrink by about 1.5 million barrels per day this month as the result of financial and export sanctions.

The crude oil market will likely remain volatile this week and could continue to fluctuate if concerns about supply persist.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.