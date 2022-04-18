Quick shot of snow Sunday night, even colder temps to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe, but it’s true that this Easter ended up colder than last Christmas! Back on December 25, temperatures topped out at 51°, nearly 20° above normal. On the flipside, the 47° high this Easter Sunday was 13° below normal.

If that’s not enough, the 22° reading Sunday morning established a new record low for April 17. The previous record of 24° was previously set nearly 40 years ago.

There are changes on the horizon, but not immediately. In fact, things might get worse before they get better. A quick-hitting shot of precipitation’s on the way overnight into early Monday morning. Initially, it should be warm enough that precipitation will come in the form of rain, but as temperatures cool overnight, a transition to snow appears quite likely, if not certain. A quick dusting on grassy surfaces isn’t to be ruled out, though impacts on the morning commute aren’t expected.

Clouds are to hold tough for much of Monday, and with cold air present aloft, there’s to be enough instability in the atmosphere during the afternoon supporting the development of several widely scattered showers. Overall, these are to be light in nature, and will affect roughly 40% of the Stateline.

Sunshine’s due back Tuesday, though temperatures are to remain on the chilly side. Those looking for warmth are to look no further than the end of the workweek and into next weekend. All indications are that 70s are to return by Friday, and 2022′s first 80° appears a decent bet to occur Saturday.

The one drawback, though, is that the pattern looks to remain quite active, with shower and thunderstorm chances featured daily between Thursday and Sunday.

