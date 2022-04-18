Advertisement

Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

death investigation
death investigation(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week.

Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the nature of his injuries, which haven’t been released at this time.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken released the man’s name after the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory assisted with the search of a residence last week, collecting numerous pieces of evidence possibly connected with Schattie’s death.

Investigators say they gathered important details about the case by interviewing Altoona community members.

In addition, the Wisconsin State Patrol used forensic mapping technology to document the residence, which hasn’t been confirmed as Schattie’s.

Several people were taken into custody by law enforcement and interviewed. Two of those subjects remain in custody on unrelated charges.

The investigation remains active in the Altoona area, and Rockford police continue to follow up on leads in the Rockford area.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and we have no indication the public is in danger.

Anyone who lives in the area is urged to contact the police department if they have observed any suspicious activity in the last two weeks.

