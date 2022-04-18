Monday Morning Snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies this Monday with a few light snow showers from time to time. Highs in the low 40′s with west winds 10 - 15 MPH. A few light snow showers tonight with lows around 30. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the low 50′s. Middle 50′s on Wednesday with rain showers likely. Much warmer Thursday through Sunday with highs close to 80 on Saturday.

