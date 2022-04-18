Modest improvements begin Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to imagine temperatures being much colder than those witnessed Easter Sunday, but that’s exactly what proved to be the case Monday.

While temperatures in Rockford topped out in the lower to middle 40s, there were several locations that failed to get out of the 30s!

Temperatures Monday failed to get out of the 30s in many spots Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Adding insult to injury were extremely gusty northwesterly winds, which reached speeds of as high as 40 miles per hour in spots, further adding to the chill. Wind chill values in the 20s were common areawide by late Monday afternoon.

Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are to blame for Monday's unseasonable chill. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will be very slow to break Monday night, and a few may linger into early Tuesday. However, it’s expected that sunshine will take over rather quickly, and will dominate for most of the day. That should allow temperatures to warm up a touch, though a northwesterly breeze will limit the extent of the warming. What all’s said and done, expect temperatures to reach right around 50° in most spots.

Sunshine's due back on Tuesday, though northwesterly winds will keep temperatures on the chilly side of things. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll see improvements Tuesday, but temperatures will remain well below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re to cloud over once again Tuesday night, and we’ll remain cloudy for most, if not all of the day Wednesday. While a few sprinkles are possible by midday Wednesday and beyond, the vast majority of us are to stay dry through at least mid-afternoon.

Clouds are to return to the area by Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible as early as Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By late afternoon and early evening, though, things are likely to take a turn for the wetter. Rain’s to begin very late in the day, and will likely continue for much of the night. Occasional heavy downpours are a possibility at times, though no severe weather’s anticipated.

Rain's to become likely late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s rain is to kickstart another active spell of weather that is to feature chances for rain on a daily basis. While sunshine’s due back Thursday allowing temperatures to surge well into the 60s, we’ll see our next chances for rain Thursday night, carrying through a good chunk of the day Friday. Showers and thunderstorms then enter the forecast picture Saturday and again on Sunday.

Computer model projections suggest some healthy rain is on the way in the coming week. On the low end of the spectrum, we’re due to receive an 1.20″ of rainfall over the next seven days. The most bullish projections suggest well over two inches could be in the cards.

Wednesday's rain is to be the beginning of what looks to be a very active weather pattern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Healthy rainfall amounts are a good bet to occur over the course of the next seven days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the pattern turning active, it’s also to turn considerably warmer as well. Temperatures by Saturday are poised to reach the 80s for the first time in 2022, and should showers and storms hold off long enough Sunday, a run at 80° isn’t out of the question then as well!

Saturday appears to be a good candidate to bring 2022's first 80° temperatures in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.