Advertisement

Illinois man crushed grandmother’s skull with hammer: prosecutor

A prosecutor says a man killed his grandmother by crushing her skull and face with  a hammer
(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A man killed his grandmother by crushing her skull and face with a hammer, a prosecutor said during a bond hearing for the accused.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Ramos described the scene during the bond hearing Friday for Cody Krause, 28.

Peoria County deputies found the body of Glenda Rusterholz, 73, at her home Thursday.

Autopsy results released Friday morning by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood stated that Rusterholz suffered “multiple severe blunt force trauma injuries consistent with being assaulted by another.” She also had multiple defensive wounds through her upper extremities, the Journal Star reported.

Deputies found Krause with hands and boots covered in what appeared to be blood and carrying a hammer.

Krause was taken into custody and later questioned at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, where he told officers he hit Rusterholz with the hammer an unknown number of times, Ramos said. He also told officers that he heard voices in his head, which stopped after killing his grandmother. Krause also said that it would be best if all of his family were dead, Ramos said.

Attorney Michael Vespa from the Peoria County Public Defender’s Office asked for bail to be set at $1 million, but Judge Mark Giles sided with Ramos’ request for $2.5 million.

Most Read

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Armed robbery at Walgreens on E. State in Rockford
George A. Buss Mugshot
Lincoln impersonator pleads guilty to child pornography charge
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Helicopter egg drop.
City first church holds first ever helicopter egg drop for Easter
There is a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Montague Rd and...
Four people sent to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Rockford

Latest News

Ambulance generic
3 bodies recovered from Chicago waterways over 2 days
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Detroit Pistons'Braxton Key in the...
Antetokounmpo eager to win title a ‘second time, third time’
FILE - Traffic drives in view of a massive Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets...
Geopolitics leads Boeing to downgrade dozens of jet orders
Police Car
Joliet officer shoots armed man who fled after traffic stop