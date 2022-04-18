Advertisement

Friday Night Flix back in Davis Park this summer

Movie line-up promises family friendly fun.
This season's movie line-up includes "Sing 2," "A League of Their Own" and "Encanto."
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family favorite event soon returns to Davis Park.

Friday Night Flix show the first Friday of each month in June, July, and August. The free event features large screen movies shown outside in beautiful downtown Rockford.

Moviegoers can expect complimentary samples of snacks and beverages at each event courtesy of Frito Lay and Pepsi in the 815. You can lay out a blanket on the north lawn or bring comfortable lawn chairs. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot early.

The park opens at 7 p.m. for each event, with movies showing at dusk. Concessions will be available for purchase, although guests are welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The 2022 Friday Night Flix line-up includes:

June 3“Sing 2″ presented by the Rockford IceHogs

July 1“A League of Their Own” 30th Anniversary Screening presented by International Women’s Baseball Center

August 5“Encanto” presented by State Representative Maurice West

Cancelations due to inclement weather will be made no later than 2 p.m. on the Friday Night Flix Facebook page the day of the event.

