Freeport police investigating gas station robbery

Police take custody of 30-year-old Clinton Keasler.
Police take custody of 30-year-old Clinton Keasler.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A gas station attendant suffered minor injuries Saturday night after a man attempted a robbery.

The incident happened round 10:30 p.m. at the Mobil gas station in the 1200 block of West Galena Avenue.

Police say the suspect walked into the business and attempted to enter the area behind the counter. After the suspect and victim fought, the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5′9″ to 5′10″ with a medium build.

If anyone has information about these crimes, they should contact the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com. Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.

