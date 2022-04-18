Discovery Center ends timed visits, expands hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The interactive Discovery Center Museum in Rockford is transitioning to pre-pandemic operations this week.

Starting Wednesday, April 20, timed visits will no longer be required for guests and the museum will be open Wednesday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday until 4:30 p.m.

Visitors can purchase tickets in advance and member reservations are encouraged, but not required. Discovery Center’s temporary exhibit, Discovery Town, will be open through May 30 for an additional $1 for the Public and free to museum members.

Those choose to walk-in on busy days could expect longer wait times.

“Advance tickets are a good idea for our most popular times: weekend mornings, school holidays, special events, and during inclement weather,” explains Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker.

Tickets to the Discovery Center is $10 per person for the public and free to members and children under 1-year-old. Admission can be purchased online at http://www.discoverycentermuseum.org/reservations or by phone at 815-963-6769.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.