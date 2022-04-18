Advertisement

All skill levels help build at Rockford’s Habitat worksite

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A home is more than four walls but Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity says four walls is a good start.

The group invited Rockford residents to their open-house style Community Wall Building Day on Monday saying whether you’re skilled with a saw or have never lifted a hammer, all volunteers help make a difference.

The wall building project kicks off National Volunteer Week, and locals came out to the Habitat worksite with all kinds of experience levels.

Anyone interested in being part of a future project can visit the group’s website here.

Here is the link to our registration page: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4da8af28a3fdc34-community

