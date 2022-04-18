Advertisement

Actress Jane Lynch gets in the Illinois tourism boat

Governor, tourism committee launches summer tourism campaign.
Actress Jane Lynch directs and starts in a series of Illinois tourism commercials set to launch...
Actress Jane Lynch directs and starts in a series of Illinois tourism commercials set to launch this spring.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Actress best known for her role in the hit TV show “Glee” released a series of Illinois tourism commercials Monday at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

Governor JB Prtizker officially kicked off the tourism campaign with the Illinois native appearing via Zoom to preview the new commercials. The campaign is called “Illinois, the middle of everything,” and highlights a list of attractions both downtown Chicago and across the state.

After almost two-and-a-half years of mitigations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate Tourism Committee is rolling out the red carpet with the new campaign that features Lynch as both director and star, for an expected 750,000 individual trips to the Prairie State.

The last campaign ran by the state brought nearly $212 million in revenue.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway Sunday afternoon for an alleged robbery at the Walgreens off East...
Armed robbery at Walgreens on E. State in Rockford
George A. Buss Mugshot
Lincoln impersonator pleads guilty to child pornography charge
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Helicopter egg drop.
City first church holds first ever helicopter egg drop for Easter
There is a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Montague Rd and...
Four people sent to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Rockford

Latest News

An investigation is underway Sunday afternoon for an alleged robbery at the Walgreens off East...
Armed robbery investigation at Walgreens
Retired Freeport teacher guilty of child pornography, prostitution
Retired Freeport teacher guilty of child pornography, prostitution
Sellers boycott Etsy
Local Etsy sellers join in strike against platform
Easter Bunny at Louie's Tap House
Families gather for Easter fun at Louie’s Tap House