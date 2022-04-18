Actress Jane Lynch gets in the Illinois tourism boat

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Actress best known for her role in the hit TV show “Glee” released a series of Illinois tourism commercials Monday at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

Governor JB Prtizker officially kicked off the tourism campaign with the Illinois native appearing via Zoom to preview the new commercials. The campaign is called “Illinois, the middle of everything,” and highlights a list of attractions both downtown Chicago and across the state.

After almost two-and-a-half years of mitigations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate Tourism Committee is rolling out the red carpet with the new campaign that features Lynch as both director and star, for an expected 750,000 individual trips to the Prairie State.

The last campaign ran by the state brought nearly $212 million in revenue.

