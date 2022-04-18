14-year-old arrested in connection with armed carjacking at Schnuck’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is in custody after an alleged armed carjacking in the parking lot of Schnuck’s Saturday evening.

Police say around 6:45 p.m., they responded to the Schnuck’s at 2642 Charles Street for a report of a carjacking.

Officers were told that a 61-year-old female agreed to give a ride to a young man standing in the parking lot.

Police say as she drove towards the exit, the suspect showed a gun and demanded the vehicle.

The victim left the car as demanded, and the suspect took off.

Illinois State Police recovered the stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 8th Street after four individuals left the vehicle and entered an apartment in the area.

Six people came outside the apartment and one, a 14-year-old, was taken into custody and lodged in juvenile detention.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.