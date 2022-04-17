Top Stateline high school basketball players compete in 23rd Annual Rising Stars Classic
The event featured graduating seniors from the NIC-10, BNC, NUIC, and DuPage Valley
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of Stateline basketball players converged on the RVC Physical Education Center for the 23rd Annual Rising Stars Classic. The event featured a boy’s game and a girl’s game with each pitting the NIC-10′s top seniors against the top BNC, NUIC, and DuPage Valley seniors in the Stateline.
