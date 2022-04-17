Advertisement

Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of us wear our shoes around the house, but you might want to think twice.

Researchers with “360 Dust Analysis” say leaving your shoes on inside the house could bring-in potentially harmful pathogens from outside.

They say shoes can carry microorganisms that are drug-resistant, including hospital-associated infectious germs that are difficult to treat.

Toxic road asphalt residue and lawn-treatment chemicals could also be tracked indoors.

If you aren’t interested in walking around barefoot or in socks indoors, the group says a solution could be to have some “indoor only” shoes that never get worn outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Montague Rd and...
Four people sent to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Rockford
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken released new details on the victim in a news conference Friday.
80-year-old Altoona, Wis. man found dead in Rockford
Gina Colwell was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Roscoe woman guilty of sex crimes against children denied early release
Rockford police have blocked off S. 5th Street Friday after reporting a possible situation with...
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself inside residence
Byron Native Elizabeth Nyamwange
Byron native’s invention earns MIT accolade

Latest News

A pioneering record executive who helped launch the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke has...
Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina.
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand