Advertisement

Severson Dells hosts full moon hike for pink moon

Full moon hike at Severson Dells.
Full moon hike at Severson Dells.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Severson Dells celebrates the pink full moon Saturday evening with a community walk through the woodland and prairie while enjoying all the nocturnal wildlife.

It’s the first full moon hike of the year, educator Ellen Rathbone says hikers listened to the sounds of early spring as they made their way through the forest.

At first, only 15 people signed up but Rathbone was shocked to find out 60 others joined the waiting list for the hike.

She says people travel from over an hour away just to participate in the hike.

“There’s a lot that’s happening out here that most people are not aware of and for some people this is their first time to Severson Dells so this is a nice introduction for them, for some people they’re not sure about going outside in the woods at night, it’s kind of scary so this is great for that,” Rathbone said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
19-year-old man dies after shooting on Rockford’s south side
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken released new details on the victim in a news conference Friday.
80-year-old Altoona, Wis. man found dead in Rockford
Rockford police have blocked off S. 5th Street Friday after reporting a possible situation with...
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself inside residence
There is a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Montague Rd and...
Four people sent to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Rockford
46-year-old Matthew Harkey was convicted by a jury Thursday in the 2019 rape and kidnapping of...
Roscoe man guilty of rape, kidnapping Rockford woman in 2019

Latest News

Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
815 Ale Fest is back in the forest city.
815 Ale Fest raises money for local youth sports leagues
Ark Church in Loves Park gets a new bell after sitting empty for 18 years.
Ark church gets new bell after 18 years sitting vacant