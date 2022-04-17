Severson Dells hosts full moon hike for pink moon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Severson Dells celebrates the pink full moon Saturday evening with a community walk through the woodland and prairie while enjoying all the nocturnal wildlife.

It’s the first full moon hike of the year, educator Ellen Rathbone says hikers listened to the sounds of early spring as they made their way through the forest.

At first, only 15 people signed up but Rathbone was shocked to find out 60 others joined the waiting list for the hike.

She says people travel from over an hour away just to participate in the hike.

“There’s a lot that’s happening out here that most people are not aware of and for some people this is their first time to Severson Dells so this is a nice introduction for them, for some people they’re not sure about going outside in the woods at night, it’s kind of scary so this is great for that,” Rathbone said.

