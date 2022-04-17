Advertisement

Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago law firm says most children killed in school bus accidents are between 5-and 7 years old and hit by vehicles going around a bus when the stop arm is out. One parent says drivers need to be more aware before someone gets hurt.

Tammy Williams’ kids take the bus to and from school in Rochelle. She’s seen vehicles go around the bus and blow past the stop arm four times, like what happened Thursday. A camera captured a vehicle zipping by the bus as she waited for her daughter to exit the bus.

“Our bus driver immediately honked on the horn and my son got scared and went behind me,“ says Tammy Williams.

“I didn’t know what was going on... I thought it was for me to hurry up,” says 3rd grader Caylee Williams.

Caylee’s brother was about to cross the street, but his mom is happy he waited for his sister.

“If we don’t see these cars and just step out on the road trying to cross the street we might get hit,” says Caylee.

Illinois law has several rules for motorists and buses, including stopping when the arm and stop sign is out. If caught, the first offense is a minimum $150 fine and a three-month suspension of your license. Even though they caught it on camera, they didn’t get the plate number, so there’s nothing they can do.

“I truly believe the school districts need to put in front-facing cameras, rear-facing cameras to see the street view so this can stop.”

Williams posted the incident on Facebook and several of the comments said the same thing was happening in areas across the Stateline. While she posted it on Facebook, the Williams family says this isn’t enough.

“I would like the people in this community to please watch out for these younger kids in these neighborhoods. Someone could get very badly hurt.”

The Chicago law firm says the ten feet around all sides of the bus are known as the danger zone. Drivers must wait until the arm and stop signs are moved back to the bus for them to continue driving.

Future offenses of breaking any school bus laws include a minimum $500 fine and no license for at least a year.

