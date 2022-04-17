Advertisement

Lincoln impersonator pleads guilty to child pornography charge

George A. Buss Mugshot
George A. Buss Mugshot(Stephenson County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - George Buss, a longtime Abraham Lincoln impersonator, plead guilty Thursday to a charge of child pornography.

Buss, 64, was arrested in August of 2020 on the pornography charge and patronizing a prostitute.

He portrayed the former president at several events, specifically reenacting the famous Lincoln Douglas debates.

Buss plead guilty to the pornography charge in Stephenson County court. His sentencing is set for June, and he faces up to seven years in prison. Buss must also register as a sex offender.

