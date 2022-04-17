Families gather for Easter fun at Louie’s Tap House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic took away the ability for many places to host large gatherings. But Sunday afternoon, friends and family finally say they’re starting to feel a sense of normalcy again, after enjoying the Easter holiday at Louie’s Tap House.

The event kicked off with a Breakfast Brunch from 9 a.m. to noon, but included activities and tasty treats all day long.

Kids scavenged for candy at the Easter egg hunt, hosted in their mini golf area outside. Face painting was offered and children got to meet and take pictures with characters from the entertainment company, Characters to Life, which included Cinderella and the holiday favorite, the Easter Bunny.

Owner of Characters to Life Kemi Busker, says it’s refreshing to see kids faces light up when meeting characters in person again. Busker and her husband took over the company in early 2020, and she says they had to come up with alternatives for celebrations when larger events couldn’t happen due to social distancing requirements.

“People are tired of being inside, they want that natural human affection again, that face to face good old connection,” said Busker.

Busker says business has never been better and she’s excited to see all the magic happening again.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.