Advertisement

Families gather for Easter fun at Louie’s Tap House

Families celebrate the holiday with events that are fun for all!
Easter Bunny at Louie's Tap House
Easter Bunny at Louie's Tap House(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic took away the ability for many places to host large gatherings. But Sunday afternoon, friends and family finally say they’re starting to feel a sense of normalcy again, after enjoying the Easter holiday at Louie’s Tap House.

The event kicked off with a Breakfast Brunch from 9 a.m. to noon, but included activities and tasty treats all day long.

Kids scavenged for candy at the Easter egg hunt, hosted in their mini golf area outside. Face painting was offered and children got to meet and take pictures with characters from the entertainment company, Characters to Life, which included Cinderella and the holiday favorite, the Easter Bunny.

Owner of Characters to Life Kemi Busker, says it’s refreshing to see kids faces light up when meeting characters in person again. Busker and her husband took over the company in early 2020, and she says they had to come up with alternatives for celebrations when larger events couldn’t happen due to social distancing requirements.

“People are tired of being inside, they want that natural human affection again, that face to face good old connection,” said Busker.

Busker says business has never been better and she’s excited to see all the magic happening again.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Montague Rd and...
Four people sent to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Rockford
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken released new details on the victim in a news conference Friday.
80-year-old Altoona, Wis. man found dead in Rockford
Gina Colwell was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Roscoe woman guilty of sex crimes against children denied early release
Rockford police have blocked off S. 5th Street Friday after reporting a possible situation with...
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself inside residence
Byron Native Elizabeth Nyamwange
Byron native’s invention earns MIT accolade

Latest News

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Armed robbery at Walgreens on E. State in Rockford
George A. Buss Mugshot
Lincoln impersonator pleads guilty to child pornography charge
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle
Rochelle mother pleas for bus safety after son was almost hit by a vehicle