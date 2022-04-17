City first church holds first ever helicopter egg drop for Easter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of Easter eggs fell from the sky today at city first church in Rockford for an unusual Easter egg hunt, a helicopter egg drop.

Free for children of all ages, there were games, special prizes and of course photos with the Easter Bunny.

This is the first time city first church hosted a helicopter egg drop. Life and Community Pastor, Page Flock says the church wanted to offer a family friendly event that brought the community together for Easter weekend.

“We were prepared for families to show up but it was a larger crowd than we were expecting but we’re so grateful, we’re so thankful for every single person that came out today and was a part of this first ever event that we had,” Flock said.

