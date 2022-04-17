A chilly Easter Sunday with snow on tap before a bigger warm-up follows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Within the next week, the Rockford region has snow, rain, well-below normal and well-above normal temperatures. The wintry precipitation will be first unfortunately coinciding with Easter Sunday but the precipitation should hold off until after dark. Then after that, there will be daily rain chances ahead of potentially our first 80-degree temperature of 2022.

EASTER SUNDAY OUTLOOK

Heading out to church or Easter egg hunts Sunday morning? If so, bundle up with an extra coat or layer because we’ll start Sunday off with wind chills in the lower 20s or even upper teens in spots. Luckily though, the daytime will remain dry but clouds will be on the rise through the day. Similar to Saturday, high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 40s across the region.

Bundle up if you need to head out early Easter Sunday because chills will be in the teens and lower 20s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Easter Sunday will be dry with increasing clouds through the day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Starting after dinnertime, our next weather maker comes into view with rain to start before changing over to all snow. Because we are in mid-April, the impacts from this system will be limited because our surface temperatures for the most part are warmer. Nonetheless, we can’t entirely rule out accumulations for some.

The daytime Sunday will be dry with rain to start in the evening before changing over to snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Precipitation chances increase in the evening and overnight hours which will also bring the potential for minor slushy snow accumulations. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’re thinking the system will start as rain in the evening Sunday before quickly turning to all snow towards the overnight hours. This will continue through the night before tapering off Monday morning. Don’t be shocked if you do see snow showers during your Monday morning commute but snow accumulations for the most part will be limited to colder, grassy surfaces.

Not picturing any big commute impacts Monday morning but some snow showers will likely be around at that time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When all is said and done, a localized slushy coating is possible for the Stateline with a few spots perhaps seeing an inch at best. The chances of seeing the slight accumulations will be places I-88 and north.

A coating of snow on colder and grassy surfaces up to an inch will be possible. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

WORK WEEK: WARMING UP WITH DAILY PRECIPITATION CHANCES

Starting on Monday, the temperatures will still be a good 15-20 degrees below normal. The forecast high of 44 degrees on Monday will be the coldest of the week. Monday also will be a dreary day with snow showers to start with hit-or-miss rain showers to end the day. Then we’ll have a dry period through the majority of the day Tuesday ahead of our next frontal boundary.

Snow will taper off as rain showers in the afternoon on Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A bit better on Tuesday as our winds begin to shift. We’ll have highs near 50 degrees with lots of sun throughout the day. Then, increasing clouds late will come ahead of a warm front that will spawn off rain at night. Those shower chances continue through the day Wednesday as highs approach 60 degrees that day.

Once that front passes through, then we’ll get into the mid-60s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. More rain is possible at night Thursday and in the morning on Friday. By that time, highs are likely going to surpass 70 degrees with a few scattered showers Friday. We’ll get even warmer from there!

By next Saturday, it’s entirely likely that the Stateline may have its first 80-degree high temperature of the year. For now, the forecast high for next Saturday is 80 degrees on the dot with scattered showers. For Rockford, the average first day with a high temperature of 80 degrees or higher is April 22 so this will be right around schedule. After that, we’ll cool back down into the 60s and 50s once again not too far behind.

Our first 80° of 2022 may be possible next Saturday! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

