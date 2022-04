ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bit before 12:15 p.m. on Easter Sunday, the Rockford Police Department reports a robbery occurred at the Walgreens at 1201 E. State Street.

Information is limited at this time but police say officers are on the scene. We’ll update this as we learn more. This is developing.

Armed Robbery - 1201 E State St - Walgreens - Officers are on scene reference an armed robbery to the business. Further information may be released at a later time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.