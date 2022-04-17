Advertisement

Ark church gets new bell after 18 years sitting vacant

By Ali Rasper
Apr. 16, 2022
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After sitting empty for 18 years, Ark church in Loves Park finally has a bell up in its tower.

Pastor Loretta Talan and the community gathered to ring the bell for the first time, Saturday afternoon.

Originally built in 1872, Pastor Talan says the building is an asset to the community.

She’s grateful the bell arrived just in time for Easter Sunday.

“When we bought it we didn’t know it wasn’t there and so our goal was this whole time was to find a bell that would be original to the building, the bell is our symbol of celebration and that’s why we wanted it in for Easter,” Talan said.

