Alpine Academy of Rockford hosts annual Easter egg hunt

By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Alpine Academy of Rockford hosted its annual Easter egg hunt and open house event, offering activities and tours of the school.

Twenty-three thousand eggs were scattered all over the lawn and many kids came out with Easter baskets, ready to find some sweet treats.

Alpine Academy Director Scott Dabson says his team started preparing the eggs, two and a half months ago to make sure they pulled off the biggest hunt yet. All while spreading kindness and faith this Easter weekend.

“Having an Easter egg hunt really just helps us to emphasize you know that Jesus is risen and then we’re gonna all talk about that tomorrow on Easter Sunday and so when you get an opportunity to have an Easter egg hunt and get more people to know that Jesus is here that Jesus loves them, it’s certainly wonderful to be able to do that,” Dabson said.

