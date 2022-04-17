Advertisement

815 Ale Fest raises money for local youth sports leagues

By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 815 Ale Fest is back in Rockford after taking a year off, the annual event raises money for youth sports in the community.

Hosted by Midwest Family Broadcasting with help from the Rockford Park District, this years funds will support soccer leagues.

Brand manager Gordon Mays says since spring is here it only felt fitting to choose soccer.

Mays says the event is also a great way for residents to try out some new summer beers from local breweries.

“This year we’re very excited being able to bring in a lot of local and regional brewers, you know I know we’re not the only ones to do that but we got to hand pick some of our favorite national ones too and it’s nice to be able to invite neighbors, you know we have people here from Woodstock and just the drivable stuff so if someone finds something here that they like, they’re gonna be able to get to it through out the summer they’re gonna be able to go visit these breweries,” Mays said.

