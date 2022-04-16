Advertisement

Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to police, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
19-year-old man dies after shooting on Rockford’s south side
29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the...
63-year-old Monroe woman allegedly stabbed by son
Rockford police have blocked off S. 5th Street Friday after reporting a possible situation with...
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself inside residence
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken released new details on the victim in a news conference Friday.
80-year-old Altoona, Wis. man found dead in Rockford
Meadows Mall gets a much needed face life after a developer invests $11 million for a...
Developer invests $11 million into Meadows Mall bringing 100 jobs

Latest News

Dertz finishes fourth at powerlifting nationals
Dertz finishes fourth at powerlifting nationals
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
There is a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Montague Rd and...
Four people sent to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Rockford
Local churches walk for annual Good Friday cross walk.
Local parishes celebrate Good Friday with annual cross walks