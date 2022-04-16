Advertisement

Woman arrested for helping 100 plus people illegally get driver’s licenses

A woman has been arrested for helping people get driver's licenses illegally, according to police. (WJXT, FHP JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By Brie Isom
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A subcontractor with the tax collector’s office in Jacksonville, Florida, hired to translate for immigrants, is accused of helping more than 100 people illegally get driver’s licenses.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Afsaneh Baghai-Amri has been arrested for helping people get driver’s licenses illegally.

The investigation started when someone at the tax collector’s office alerted the Florida Highway Patrol that 137 people who applied for their driver’s licenses listed Baghai-Amri’s home address in Ponte Vedra, Florida, as their own.

It was reported most of them were immigrants from Afghanistan.

Highway patrol then set up surveillance at the tax collector’s office and her house.

In one of the videos, they said the woman was observed helping an applicant with the answers on the test.

Highway patrol ended up going to the tax collector’s office when she had just completed two application forms for driver’s licenses for two different men.

They both listed her address as theirs.

The woman admitted to the Florida Highway Patrol none of the men lived at her house and she was trying to help them get employment.

They also said one of the two men admitted to cheating on his driver’s license exam because Baghai-Amri gave him the answers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Baghai-Amri is charged with 178 counts of supplying unlawful licenses along with two felony charges over exams.

