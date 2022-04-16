Advertisement

Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities

Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 12 people were injured.
Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 12 people were injured.(Gray News, file)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department confirmed that around 2:03 p.m. they were called to the scene of a shooting inside of Columbiana Centre. This triggered a response from multiple law enforcement agencies in the area.

Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 12 people were injured.

Eight people are in the hospital. Six of those are in stable condition and two are in critical condition.

Three people have been detained in the investigation. Holbrook said police do not believe this is a random shooting and that the people knew each other.

Police have been clearing the stores one by one inside the mall. Law enforcement has asked anyone still inside to stay put until officials can evacuate them.

