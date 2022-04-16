Local parishes celebrate Good Friday with annual cross walks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Parishes from all over the Stateline are celebrating the holiday weekend and not letting the weather slow them down.

Emmanuel Episcopal church in Rockford held its 33rd annual Good Friday walk and stations of the cross.

Rockford urban ministries led the walk from the parking lot of the church, stopping at 14 stations and saying a prayer at each.

The walk lasted a little longer than an hour and about three dozen people took part.

Concerned Christians say this is the weekend to come together.

“We are here to pray and to symbolize unity instead of division, to caring for one another, and trying to build a positive community that will benefit all the residents,” said Don Dexheimer, a concerned Christian.

Emmanuel Episcopal isn’t the only church hosting a cross walk on Good Friday.

Several other local parishes including Lutheran and Methodist churches come together in Machesney Park for their annual walk.

Bethany Presbyterian Deacon, Dan Bock says he’s been part of this one since the early 80s.

The three mile walk brought out a little more than 40 people. He hopes walks like these let people know the real meaning behind Good Friday.

“We had quite a few people, horns honking on our way. That’s our hope. That the Holy Spirit will fill someone’s heart to question what is this all about and maybe come to church Sunday,” Bock said.

