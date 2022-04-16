Four people sent to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department tells 23 News that four people have been sent to a hospital following a car accident.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Montague Road and Springfield Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Friday. Two vehicles were involved with one having three people inside and the other having one person inside.

The brother of the person traveling alone in one car says the other driver ran a red light that caused the crash. He also says his brother is being treated but is okay but we do not have word on the condition of the other three people involved.

There is a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Montague Rd and Springfield Ave. the north bound lanes of Springfield Ave are temporarily closed until we can clear the scene. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 16, 2022

The northbound lanes of Springfield Avenue are currently closed while police clear the scene.

