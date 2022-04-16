Advertisement

Four people sent to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Rockford

There is a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Montague Rd and...
There is a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Montague Rd and Springfield Ave. the north bound lanes of Springfield Ave are temporarily closed until we can clear the scene.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department tells 23 News that four people have been sent to a hospital following a car accident.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Montague Road and Springfield Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Friday. Two vehicles were involved with one having three people inside and the other having one person inside.

The brother of the person traveling alone in one car says the other driver ran a red light that caused the crash. He also says his brother is being treated but is okay but we do not have word on the condition of the other three people involved.

The northbound lanes of Springfield Avenue are currently closed while police clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
19-year-old man dies after shooting on Rockford’s south side
29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the...
63-year-old Monroe woman allegedly stabbed by son
Rockford police have blocked off S. 5th Street Friday after reporting a possible situation with...
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself inside residence
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken released new details on the victim in a news conference Friday.
80-year-old Altoona, Wis. man found dead in Rockford
Meadows Mall gets a much needed face life after a developer invests $11 million for a...
Developer invests $11 million into Meadows Mall bringing 100 jobs

Latest News

Dertz finishes fourth at powerlifting nationals
Dertz finishes fourth at powerlifting nationals
Local churches walk for annual Good Friday cross walk.
Local parishes celebrate Good Friday with annual cross walks
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 4/15/2022
More than 200 trees and saplings will be planted in Rockford over the next several months in an...
Rockford attempts to live up to its ‘Forest City’ name