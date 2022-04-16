Eastland grad Eli Dertz competes, finishes fourth at collegiate powerlifting nationals

(WIFR) - Lanark native Eli Dertz found out at a young age he was good at lifting things. After finding success in high school, he’s proving to be one of the best after the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals this past March.

“To me, I was just training to be a better athlete. But once I started competing, I fell in love with that.”

Eli Dertz was 13 when he competed in his first powerlifting competition. He says at the time he didn’t understand training. Fast forward to now and the Eastland product is one of the four best collegiate powerlifters in the country.

“I was a couple years younger than those guys, but they were so close to my age and weight,” said Dertz. “And those guys were really really strong. I really had to push myself to stay in that meet and get on the podium.”

He squatted 622 pounds, bench pressed 440 pounds, and deadlifted 628 pounds. He says its the first time he’s been tested at that level.

“Something I always say is, when you become the strongest guy in your gym, you find a stronger gym. So, that’s not something that disappoints me, it actually motivates me to get stronger.”

But he’s not just all brawn, he’s brains too. The Loras College sophomore is studying engineering, and putting in work with Duhawk football.

“The biggest thing is that the coaches are very understanding of it. The way they see it is I’m kind of like a two-sport athlete, in that sense,” said Dertz. “I still try to be part of the team as much as I can. But they understand that when I got something scheduled or if I got to miss time, they’re ok with that.”

And even when he’s splitting his focus on the field and in the gym, Dertz knows what he wants to accomplish.

“It shows me where I can go and where I’m at right now. I’m not there yet. So there’s this gap between what I actually want to achieve and where I’m at. Which isn’t always a bad thing, you have to have goals. I have lofty ones for myself. I can now see that they’re in reach. But now I’m motivated to get to that point, because I’m not there yet.”

Dertz says he’s still going to compete in powerlifting, but he’s now going to focus his training on strongman competitions.

