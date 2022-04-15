Roscoe woman guilty of sex crimes against children denied early release

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - After serving just 17 months of her seven and a half year sentence, Gina Colwell, 44, of Roscoe filed a petition for executive clemency from Governor JB Pritzker seeking early release from jail.

On March 6, 2022, Gov. Pritzker denied Colwell’s petition.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, victims and their families strongly opposed her petition for early release. Excerpts from their protest letters shared in court detail the emotional damage left by Colwell’s actions.

[Colwell’s] abuse has left permanent scars on the victim that will never heal.”

“The aftershock of Gina Colwell’s actions are haunting. She ruined lives. She ruined families. She ruined futures. She ruined an entire community.”

More than 5,000 people, ranging from local Illinois community members to residents of California, Florida, and many other states, signed a petition in protest.

In October 2019, Gina Colwell was convicted of sexually assaulting a child and received seven and a half years in prison.

Colwell also pled guilty to one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse to a different child.

Roscoe Police began investigating several complaints linked to Colwell in February 2016.

During her sentencing hearing, mothers and police officers testified to her pattern of pervasive behavior, describing incidents dating back to 2006.

Investigators say three children under the age of 13 were abused. Colwell sexually assaulted one child multiple times from 2014 to 2016 until it was reported to police, according to investigators.

Per Illinois law, Colwell will be able to file a new petition after March 6, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.