Roscoe woman guilty of sex crimes against children denied early release

Gina Colwell was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Gina Colwell was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault in 2019.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - After serving just 17 months of her seven and a half year sentence, Gina Colwell, 44, of Roscoe filed a petition for executive clemency from Governor JB Pritzker seeking early release from jail.

On March 6, 2022, Gov. Pritzker denied Colwell’s petition.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, victims and their families strongly opposed her petition for early release. Excerpts from their protest letters shared in court detail the emotional damage left by Colwell’s actions.

More than 5,000 people, ranging from local Illinois community members to residents of California, Florida, and many other states, signed a petition in protest.

In October 2019, Gina Colwell was convicted of sexually assaulting a child and received seven and a half years in prison.

Colwell also pled guilty to one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse to a different child.

Roscoe Police began investigating several complaints linked to Colwell in February 2016.

During her sentencing hearing, mothers and police officers testified to her pattern of pervasive behavior, describing incidents dating back to 2006.

Investigators say three children under the age of 13 were abused. Colwell sexually assaulted one child multiple times from 2014 to 2016 until it was reported to police, according to investigators.

Per Illinois law, Colwell will be able to file a new petition after March 6, 2023.

