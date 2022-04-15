Advertisement

80-year-old Altoona, Wis. man found dead in Rockford

Police say the investigation continues and several suspects are being questioned.
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken released new details on the victim in a news conference Friday.
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken released new details on the victim in a news conference Friday.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken gave details about the incident in a news conference 4 p.m. Friday.

The victim has been identified as an 80-year-old man from Altoona, Wis. Police executed a search warrant of a home in Altoona in regards to the investigation, and as a result several suspects are in custody on unrelated charges, being questioned in the death at this time.

Police are still determining whether the death occurred in Wisconsin or Illinois.

Chief Bakken says that at this time, the man’s name isn’t being released until the proper notifications to family have been made.

According to police, a significant amount of evidence was recovered from the residence and is being processed, including a van that was towed from the property.

According to the Altoona Police Department, investigators from the Rockford Police Department contacted them Thursday, April 14 about a report of a dead man lying on the rocks submerged in the Rock River Fordam Dam.

On Tuesday, April 12, the Rockford Police Department found the victim, and after an autopsy they believe they death was suspicious due to the type of injuries the victim sustained.

During investigation, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation were led to a residence on St. Andrews Drive in the city of Altoona, prompting a large police presence in the area.

The investigation remains active, and a law enforcement presence will remain around the residence in Altoona.

Altoona police believe the death is an isolated incident, and there is no indication the public is in danger.

Anyone who lives in the area of St. Andrews Drive in Wis. is urged to contact the police department if they have any information or have witnessed suspicious activity within the last week. They can also contact Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 712-874-TIPPS.

