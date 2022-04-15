Advertisement

Multiple vehicles involved in crash downtown Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Rockford.

Around 4:30 a.m. 23 News was on the scene at the intersection of North Church Street and West State Street. All three vehicles were severely damaged in the accident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

