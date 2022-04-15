Multiple vehicles involved in crash downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Rockford.

Around 4:30 a.m. 23 News was on the scene at the intersection of North Church Street and West State Street. All three vehicles were severely damaged in the accident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

