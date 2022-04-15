More than 21,000 historic photos of Illinois now available online

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Historic photographs from the Eddie Winfred “Doc” Helm Photo Collection are now available online thanks to a $60,000 grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC). The Illinois State Archives received the grant in 2020 to scan and upload the collection, making it accessible to the public.

“Doc Helm served as the state photographer from 1941 to 1992 and he took photos of historic and day-to-day events at the state Capitol in Springfield and throughout the state,” said Jesse White, who serves as State Archivist and the State Librarian. “However, because the Archives only had the negatives of these photos, the collection has rarely been seen. This new online collection will change that.”

Governor Otto Kerner signs Civil Rights legislation while flanked by legislators. (Eddie Helms | Illinois State Archives)

At least six U. S. presidents on visits to Springfield are included in the photographs- Presidents Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden, who at the time was a U.S. Senator, as well as several Illinois politicians and government officials.

U.S. Senator Joe Biden at Springfield Capital Airport with State Senators Charles Chew (L) and Phil Rock (R) in 1974. (Eddie Helms | Illinois State Archives)

Also archived were photographs of the state fair, local parades, state institutions and visitors to the state capitol, including school groups, fraternal organizations and celebrities.

More than 21,000 photographs from the collection are available on the Illinois Digital Archives website at http://www.idaillinois.org/digital/collection/DocHelm/search/.

The Illinois Digital Archives website is operated by the State Library. White says that before the project started, archives’ staff estimated 21,000 negatives in the collection and found it held nearly double the amount.

The photos are searchable in several ways and are available for download free of charge. Better quality scans for a publication can be requested at 217-782-4866.

