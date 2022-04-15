Advertisement

More than 14,000 new cases of COVID last week in Illinois

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 14,000 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported this week in Illinois, including 45 deaths since Friday, April 8.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,094,485 cases, including 33,510 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases range in age from younger than one to older than 100 years.

As of Thursday, more than 450 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 70 patients were in the ICU and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

IDPH is using new federal guidelines for tracking COVID-19 at the community level.

The new CDC guidelines emphasize the case rate and hospitalizations in order to better track the impact of COVID-19 in communities.

In addition, as a result of HHS announcing that testing providers are no longer required to report some negative test results, IDPH will no longer know how many tests are being done and will therefore no longer report test and case positivity.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
19-year-old man dies after shooting on Rockford’s south side
29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the...
63-year-old Monroe woman allegedly stabbed by son
Meadows Mall gets a much needed face life after a developer invests $11 million for a...
Developer invests $11 million into Meadows Mall bringing 100 jobs
Rockford police have blocked off S. 5th Street Friday after reporting a possible situation with...
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself inside residence
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death

Latest News

People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks, though the mandate is...
Federal officials consider transportation mask mandate’s fate
Bill securing sick leave for vaccinated teachers heads to Pritzker’s desk
Gov. Pritzker signs bill to give vaccinated teachers sick leave
Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering...
COVID relief bill advances as CDC starts sweeping review
COVID-19 cases are rising again in some areas, just as the CDC's lifting of a COVID-related...
New COVID and migrant surges could hit at same time