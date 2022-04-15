More than 14,000 new cases of COVID last week in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 14,000 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported this week in Illinois, including 45 deaths since Friday, April 8.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,094,485 cases, including 33,510 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases range in age from younger than one to older than 100 years.

As of Thursday, more than 450 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 70 patients were in the ICU and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH is using new federal guidelines for tracking COVID-19 at the community level.

The new CDC guidelines emphasize the case rate and hospitalizations in order to better track the impact of COVID-19 in communities.

In addition, as a result of HHS announcing that testing providers are no longer required to report some negative test results, IDPH will no longer know how many tests are being done and will therefore no longer report test and case positivity.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.