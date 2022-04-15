Local veteran hero gets a surprise of a lifetime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local Vietnam veteran gets the surprise of a lifetime, a free home makeover as a way to say thank you for his service to the country.

Gene Schaefer’s daughter Kristine blindfolded him and his wife Sue, put the in a minivan and escorted them onto their law. Neighbors and friends filled the block and fill with tears as the blindfolds came off.

Randy Palmeri and Son Contracting asked the public to nominate a deserving local hero for a free home exterior makeover. It’s an effort by the business to give back to the community, specifically veterans. The Palmeri’s say it was hard to choose one winner because they believe all veterans are heroes.

The Schaefer’s say they are shocked. “This is the house we bought in ‘73 and we’ve been here since all three kids were raised here. I seen so many neighbors we haven’t seen in years they showed up here, friends neighbors, veterans, were so overwhelmed this is a shock,” say Mr. and Mrs. Schaefer.

The Schaefer family home will receive a new roof and siding. Tuscan landscape also joined in on the deal and will fix up the landscaping around the house.

