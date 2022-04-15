Advertisement

Less Windy, Cold for the Weekend

Less Windy, Cold for the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds this Good Friday with west winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Highs should reach 50 degrees. Down to the upper 20′s tonight as skies clear. Sunny and cold tomorrow with highs in the upper 40′s. Increasing clouds for Easter Sunday with rain chances developing after the 4 to 5 o’clock hour. Rain showers Sunday night that could mix in with snow early Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
19-year-old man dies after shooting on Rockford’s south side
29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the...
63-year-old Monroe woman allegedly stabbed by son
Meadows Mall gets a much needed face life after a developer invests $11 million for a...
Developer invests $11 million into Meadows Mall bringing 100 jobs
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death
Painting in honor of her daughter
Mother remembers daughter after losing her to overdose

Latest News

While it won't be as breezy on Friday, expect wind gusts 25-30 miles per hour at times Friday.
Remaining below normal with a few rain, mix chances into Easter weekend
Extreme Wind This Afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: High Wind Warning issued, gusts 60+ MPH likely
We continue to get downgraded from a severe risk with a Level 1 Marginal Risk for our eastern...
Showers, some storms still likely but severe threat greatly diminished as we turn windy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon/Evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon/Evening