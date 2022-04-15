Importance of advanced planning health care for patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For National Health Care Decisions Day, UW Health experts encourage patients to make a plan as to who should make their health care decisions if the individual is suddenly unable to.

Currently, less than half of UW Health patients older than 65-years-old have a legal document stating their health care decisions if they are incapacitated.

The document, known as an advance directive, lets others know what type of medical care is desired in case of an unexpected event like a car accident or sudden illness.

UW Health doctors say it allows the patient to write down goals and preferences.

“You can do it in the hospital and most patients admitted to the hospital are in fact offered an opportunity to complete a health care power of attorney. So you can do it at home, you can do it at your doctors office, in a hospital, like I say you just print the form out, fill it out,” said UW Health advance care planning coordinator, Parini Tolat.

