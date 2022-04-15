Holiday weekend looks chilly with rain, wet snow chances late on Easter Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Do you have any outdoor plans for Easter this weekend? If so, you will need to bundle up a bit more than you normally would at this time of the year because of the chilly below-normal temperatures sticking around. Not to mention that more rain is in the forecast along with the possibility of wet snow coming with it.

SATURDAY OUTLOOK

The only good news for Saturday is that we’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Some outlying areas away from Rockford may start the day with wind chills in the upper teens with most spots having wind chills in the 20s for Saturday morning. High temperatures will get into the mid-to-upper 40s, which is nearly 15 degrees below the normal high of 60 degrees. Due to the winds that will gust from the northwest 25-30 miles per hour at times, the temperatures in the 40s will come with daytime chills in the 30s. Also go check out spring’s first full moon, called the Pink moon!

EASTER SUNDAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures again in the 40s and morning chills in the teens/20s will again be around for Easter Sunday. However, we’ll be increasing in cloud cover as the day goes on. Good news for any daytime activities or celebrations because the daytime looks to remain dry with the precipitation holding off until the evening.

We’re thinking that shortly after dinner time, our next system will bring a rain/snow mix to start but as temperatures approach 32 degrees, it’s looking likely that the mix will turnover to more wet snow. Timing on this will be anytime starting 5-6 p.m. west and continuing the spread east. Should we have a majority of the precipitation turn to wet snow, it’s possible it could accumulate on grassy surfaces due to temperatures getting near freezing.

The precipitation will continue through the overnight hours and into Monday morning as it tapers off.

NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK

As the chilly temperatures in the 40s continue, it looks to do just that through Tuesday. Monday also calls for the snow to rain mix tapering off through the day. Tuesday itself looks to be dry with increasing clouds late ahead of another system that will likely bring rain starting Tuesday night through Wednesday.

A warm front will come with this rain and that’s where our temperatures will increase again. We’ll get back into the mid-50s for Wednesday then upper 60s to borderline 70 degrees by Thursday and next Friday. Sunny skies Thursday will lead to more rain chances starting Friday and on/off through next weekend

It’s also entirely possible that 2022′s warmest temperatures of the year so far are upon us by next weekend. While this will be fine-tuned, the upper 70s are certainly in the cards for next Saturday and Sunday.

