First Starbucks in Ogle County opens in Rochelle

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - You can now get your pumpkin spice and everything nice at the first and only Starbucks in Ogle County. The Rochelle location officially began brewing earlier Thursday afternoon.

Eight months after breaking ground, they are now roasting grounds at the premier Ogle County Starbucks on Highway 251 in Rochelle. You can get that specialty cup of joe in the Hub City seven days a week from 5 a.m to 9 p.m. Starbucks is one of several new businesses to open up in Rochelle during the pandemic.

“Those of us who live here, we know about the potential,” said Rochelle Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Herrera. “We know what a great community it is but when a business recognizes this, we are very appreciative.”

“It’s a community of opportunity and this is an example of that,” said Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows. “People see that we are a city on the grow,” he adds.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.