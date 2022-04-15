Advertisement

FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to allergen concerns.(US Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular popcorn snack sold in more than a dozen states and grocery stores around the country is being recalled due to possible allergen concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Snak King has voluntarily recalled 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen.

The popcorn packages were sold in stores that include Pavilions, Haggen, ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle and Carrs-Safeway.

According to the FDA, the stores were in are in Idaho, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

The agency said products have a “best if used by” date of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022.

There have been no current reports of illness but consumers who may have purchased the recalled products have been advised not to eat them and to return them to the store it was purchased.

Consumers with questions may contact the Snak King company at 626-363-7711.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Ryan Lewis of Monroe was arrested around 6 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the...
63-year-old Monroe woman allegedly stabbed by son
Shooting investigation
19-year-old man dies after shooting on Rockford’s south side
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death
Meadows Mall gets a much needed face life after a developer invests $11 million for a...
Developer invests $11 million into Meadows Mall bringing 100 jobs
Painting in honor of her daughter
Mother remembers daughter after losing her to overdose

Latest News

The residents of one Ukrainian town facing daily Russian bombardments, fight to survive as the...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainian town fights for survival amid Russian bombardment
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Tesla's Musk teases free speech in bid for Twitter
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
As Russia loses key ship, Zelenskyy praises nation’s resolve
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire