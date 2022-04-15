Rockford man arrested after barricading himself inside residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody Friday after locking himself inside a residence Friday afternoon.

Preliminary reports say the man surrendered peacefully to police. Charges have not been confirmed.

The department released a series of tweets during the incident in the 400 block of S. 5th Street on Friday.

The standoff lasted only an hour, but 23 News will continue to update this story as details are confirmed.

UPDATE: The barricaded male subject is now in custody. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 15, 2022

Rockford police tweeted about the incident around 11:25 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.