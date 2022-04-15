Advertisement

Rockford man arrested after barricading himself inside residence

Rockford police have blocked off S. 5th Street Friday after reporting a possible situation with a barricaded subject.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody Friday after locking himself inside a residence Friday afternoon.

Preliminary reports say the man surrendered peacefully to police. Charges have not been confirmed.

The department released a series of tweets during the incident in the 400 block of S. 5th Street on Friday.

The standoff lasted only an hour, but 23 News will continue to update this story as details are confirmed.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident around 11:25 a.m. Friday.

