19-year-old man dies after shooting on Rockford’s south side

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting that took place Thursday evening in the 700 block of 11th Street near 6th Avenue.

Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that the shooting occurred and asked the public to avoid the area while officials investigated. Then shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday, police tweeted again saying the man succumbed to his injuries from the shooting.

The Rockford Police Department says no further details are available at this time and more details will be provided when available.

This is a developing story.

