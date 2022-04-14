Rockford’s West State Street is widening to four lanes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Travel on West State Street looks a little different right now.

The section of road between Independence Avenue and Day Avenue is widening from two lanes to four lanes. Its also getting new storm sewers, traffic signals, sidewalks and a bike path. William Charles Construction Co. LLC of Rockford is the contractor of the $6.5 million project.

The eight block section of road to be closed until early September, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation who is managing the reconstruction. Detour routes are in place, redirecting drivers south of West State St. and through to Day Avenue.

All businesses will be open and accessible to the public during construction.

Questions about the reconstruction can be directed to Rick Rundblade at (779)348-7642.

