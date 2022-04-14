Rockford man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Marquell Longs, 30, of Rockford has been charged in the 2018 murder of Jennifer Jones.

Longs was found guilty March 31 of first-degree murder, attempt first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He faces a maximum life in prison after his conviction.

On November 11, 2018, police responded to the Citgo gas station at 4315 Auburn Street, for a report of multiple gun shots. Jennifer Jones was found lying unconscious with a gunshot wound and Tommy Nabors with multiple gunshot wounds.

Nabors was taken to Mercy Health Hospital and treated for multiple gunshot wounds, surviving the incident.

Jones died at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wound to her chest. Surveillance video showed the shooting incident, identifying Longs as the shooter.

